International Game Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 16,198 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,725% compared to the typical daily volume of 207 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

IGT stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

