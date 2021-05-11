Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$56.00 at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFP. TD Securities boosted their target price on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE:IFP traded down C$1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$35.92. The company had a trading volume of 611,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,464. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$7.93 and a twelve month high of C$38.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.10.

In other news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,200. Also, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

