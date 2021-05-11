Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $24.75

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.75, but opened at $26.84. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFS shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

