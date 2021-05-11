Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $24.75

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.75, but opened at $26.84. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFS shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.