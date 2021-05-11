Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Receives $34.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of IFS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 25.56.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,522,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

