Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.67) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICPT. Bank of America cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.29.

ICPT stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $562.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 447,294 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

