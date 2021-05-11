Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.32.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$17.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 21.18. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$10.71 and a 52-week high of C$18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

