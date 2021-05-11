Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Inter Parfums updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65 EPS.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $70.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,920. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $77.84.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.