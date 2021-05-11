Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.42 million.

Shares of IPAR traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.33. The company had a trading volume of 80,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,540. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $77.84.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.