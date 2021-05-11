Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Sell Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.29.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 124.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.