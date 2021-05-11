Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,753,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.7% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intel were worth $112,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 369,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 288,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,767,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $222.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.