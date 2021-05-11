Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $88.00 on Monday. Insperity has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.48. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,079.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

