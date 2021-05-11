Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Plexus stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 111,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.99.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.