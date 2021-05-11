Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 111,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.99.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

