Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MGPI stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $62.18. 3,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,975. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

