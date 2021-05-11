Insider Selling: Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LEG opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $59,200,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $50,894,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after acquiring an additional 910,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,194 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.