Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 83,333 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kellogg alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06.

On Monday, April 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $4,918,313.66.

On Monday, February 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52.

On Friday, February 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26.

K traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,880. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,068 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.