Insider Selling: Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Austin W. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.09 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.98.
Several research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
