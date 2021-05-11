Insider Selling: Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Austin W. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.09 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.98.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

