Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Issues Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 288,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,821,376. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

