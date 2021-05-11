InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Posts Earnings Results

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,611.96%.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.10. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Get InnovAge alerts:

In related news, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.