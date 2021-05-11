InMed Pharmaceuticals (IN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.30) per share for the quarter.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.18).

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.89. The firm has a market cap of C$33.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$3.35 and a 1-year high of C$13.86.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

