Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.27

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 71706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 409.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 397,934 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

