Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) EVP Sells $444,065.28 in Stock

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NGVT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

