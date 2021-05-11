Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) EVP Sells $444,065.28 in Stock

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36.
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on NGVT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
