ING Groep (ING) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ING Groep (NYSE: ING):

5/11/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

5/10/2021 – ING Groep had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/10/2021 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/7/2021 – ING Groep had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/13/2021 – ING Groep had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/12/2021 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/9/2021 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/23/2021 – ING Groep had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/22/2021 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 13.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 438.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ING Groep by 16,182.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 81.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 238,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 107,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

