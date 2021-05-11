Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.70 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.