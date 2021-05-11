Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,461,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,219,000 after acquiring an additional 366,371 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $297,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after buying an additional 2,595,746 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 6,551,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,054,000 after buying an additional 404,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

