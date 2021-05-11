Indexed Finance Market Cap Tops $5.88 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $40,531.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.88 or 0.00012178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.03 or 0.00660540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00066586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00242582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $664.15 or 0.01176052 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00029157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.96 or 0.00748961 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

