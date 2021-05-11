ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,512. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

