Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 104,771 shares.The stock last traded at $40.17 and had previously closed at $40.31.

IMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immunocore stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

