Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Immersion has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jared Smith sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $362,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,912.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 943,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,497. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Immersion by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 32,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

