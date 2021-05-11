IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.04

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

