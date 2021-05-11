ImageCoin Price Up 109.7% Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 109.7% higher against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $854,911.75 and $96,123.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,134,679 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

