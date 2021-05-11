Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $239.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

