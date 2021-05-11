iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.64, but opened at $23.78. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 5,077 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 121,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Finally, Newfleet Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

