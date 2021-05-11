IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IGM. CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform market weight rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins cut IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 target price on IGM Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.88.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$45.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.77 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.61 and a 12 month high of C$45.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.32.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

