IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,294 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,572 shares of company stock valued at $96,347,353 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $141.05 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.10 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average of $209.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.35.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

