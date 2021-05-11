IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 927 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

