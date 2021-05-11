IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 260.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $24,113,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MP. Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

MP opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.99.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.