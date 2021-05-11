IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,681 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,383,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,148,000. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,927,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 906,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,579,000 after buying an additional 62,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $51.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

