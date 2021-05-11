Idle Trading 49% Higher Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 23% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. Idle has a total market cap of $23.40 million and approximately $294,209.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $17.70 or 0.00031368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 49% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00686234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00066442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $655.69 or 0.01161823 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.61 or 0.00766553 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

