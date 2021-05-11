IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $19.95. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 92 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDYA. Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

