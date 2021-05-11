IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. 663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,217. The company has a market capitalization of $658.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

