Iconic Token Price Hits $0.75 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $8,386.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00722577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00066878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00246474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $666.97 or 0.01190065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00726641 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

