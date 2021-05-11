ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Head to Head Comparison

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ICF International and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 4.19% 10.77% 4.85% GBT Technologies -232.61% N/A -1,171.16%

This table compares ICF International and GBT Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $1.48 billion 1.18 $68.94 million $4.15 22.25 GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.29 -$186.51 million N/A N/A

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

ICF International has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ICF International and GBT Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 0 4 0 3.00 GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICF International currently has a consensus target price of $103.43, indicating a potential upside of 12.01%. Given ICF International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ICF International is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of ICF International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of ICF International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICF International beats GBT Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

