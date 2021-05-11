iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$83.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$79.57.

TSE:IAG opened at C$71.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.29. The firm has a market cap of C$7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$37.71 and a 52-week high of C$72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.2699997 EPS for the current year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

