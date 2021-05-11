Hyperion (HYN) Market Cap Hits $2.63 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $1,127.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00083878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00064646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.21 or 0.00776952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.33 or 0.09151743 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

