Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Raymond James

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price lifted by Raymond James to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.25.

Get Hydro One alerts:

H opened at C$30.30 on Monday. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$24.64 and a 12-month high of C$31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.18.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.