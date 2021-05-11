Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to $30.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hydro One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Hydro One stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

