Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $1.65 Million Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 72,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDS opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

