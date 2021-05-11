Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 38,800 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 47.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 456,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

