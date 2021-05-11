Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Exelon by 174.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.