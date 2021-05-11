Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,197 shares of company stock worth $3,408,898 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTH opened at $118.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.00.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

